Sara Tendulkar’s NEW video, it has Shubman Gill’s connect!

Mumbai: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have been making waves for their rumoured relationship and paps and netizens are now keeping an eye on their every move. There are several influential personalities who have also hinted that the duo is indeed dating.

Sara was spotted cheering for Shubman Gill in stadiums since the World Cup started but they were spotted together much except for a few occasions. In the latest, a paparazzi video claimed that Sara Tendulkar quietly met Shubman Gill in Mumbai last night. But the star batsman can be seen nowhere in the video.

Yes, Sara Tendulkar was seen outside filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s home and a few are of the opinion that she might have gone for some Diwali festivities or maybe to discuss a film while others claim that she met Shubman Gill.

Neither Shubman or Sara Tendulkar have officially confirmed about their bond and fans are eagerly waiting to hear from the couple about their relationship. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently hinted that Sara Tendulkar is Shubman’s soulmate and that both Sara Tendulkar and Shubman are dating each other. Cricketer Chirag Suri also said that Shubman might get married to Sara soon.