Sarpanch dies after getting severely injured in accident

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman sarpanch died on Thursday, September 17, after succumbing to injuries she sustained in an accident a day earlier in Warangal.

The deceased was identified as Kasturi Vijayalakshmi. According to reports, she died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, while her husband, Ravinder, remains critical. The accident occurred while the couple was traveling to Narsampet from Lenkalapalli on a two-wheeler on Wednesday night, September 16.

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When they reached the bridge between Itikalapalli and Narakkapet villages, an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit their bike. Both Ravinder and Vijayalkshmi fell and sustained grievous injuries in the collision.

The Nallabelli Police said that a case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under Section 106(1) and efforts are on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.