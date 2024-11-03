Sat Sharma appointed J-K BJP president

The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd November 2024 10:27 am IST
Sat Sharma, J&K president

New Delhi: The BJP leadership on Sunday appointed Sat Sharma as president of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, replacing Ravinder Raina.

A party communication said Raina has been made a member of its national executive.

Sharma has been at the helm earlier as well and is an experienced organisation person.

Also Read
Kashmir: Debate intensifies over scrapping reservation; NC, PDP call for review

Party sources said the tenure of Raina, who was in the chair since 2018, was over long back, and the change of guard is a natural exercise as the BJP prepares for organisational elections.

The party is likely to have new presidents in more states in the coming days and weeks.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd November 2024 10:27 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button