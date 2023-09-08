Satisfaction of serving people keeps me going: Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool: The satisfaction of doing good for people is what keeps me going, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

Stating that without running after power, he was working with a vision for a better future of the coming generations, he, however, said people should understand that it is only with power that one gets an opportunity to do good for people.

Naidu was interacting with women at Praja Vedika programme in Banaganapalli in Kurnool district.

The 73-year-old, who served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh for nearly a decade and Chief Minister of truncated Andhra Pradesh for five years, was addressing the programme as part of ‘Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (Babu surety, guarantee for future).

He said the sole aim of the programme is to do justice to each and every family in the state as he alleged that there is no security for women under the YSR Congress Party government.

The TDP chief claimed that Mahila Sakthi scheme announced by the TDP will totally transform the lives of women in the state. He promised them that immediately after coming back to power, he will implement it and bring radical changes in the lives of women.

Naidu recalled that he had organised similar meetings before starting the DWACRA groups. He said late N.T. Rama Rao, during his Chief Ministership, passed a legislation providing equal rights for women in property. He also established women’s universities to encourage women to pursue higher education.

He said that the TDP founder also encouraged women in politics and provided nine per cent reservation for them in local bodies. “I have increased this nine per cent quota to 33 per cent and my wish and demand is that this same 33 per cent quota for women be provided in legislative bodies too,” he said.

Stating that he will always stand by women to support their demands, Naidu declared that if necessary, he “will wage a war for this”.

Realising the importance of higher education for women, he said he had provided all the facilities for girls to continue their studies. “I have shown to the world the power of women through DWACRA groups and members of DWACRA groups used to deliver their lectures abroad,” he said.

“This is how the TDP strived hard for the progress of women,” he said, adding that now women are earning more than men in almost all professions.

Pointing out that in 1997 Balika Sisu Samrakshana Scheme was introduced to protect the girl child, Naidu said that Rs 5,000 was deposited with the bank accounts of parents if a girl child is born. Recalling the other schemes that were launched during the TDP regime for the welfare of women, he promised that he will take necessary measures so that every woman gets some revenue using the mobile phones.

Naidu also assured them that 20 lakh jobs will be provided for their children and Rs 3,000 per month will be paid for every unemployed person till they get employment. Quality power and three cylinders will be supplied to every doorstep, he said and also promised to take steps for the safety and security of all BCs, SCs and STs.

“I have high regard for women and you all have very good days ahead. I will take the responsibility for the progress of all your families through you,” he told the women.