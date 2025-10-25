Satish Shah, iconic Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, passes away

Hyderabad: Film and television industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at 2:30 PM. He was 74 years old and had been suffering from kidney-related health issues.

The actor’s manager confirmed the news of his passing to India Today. His last rites will be held on October 26, and his body is currently kept at the hospital.

Sad and shocked to inform you that well known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure .

A great loss to the industry .

Om Shanti

A Remarkable Career in Film and Television

Satish Shah, a graduate of FTII Pune, began his acting journey in the late 1970s and went on to build a career that spanned over four decades across film and television. He appeared in more than 200 films, known for his impeccable comic timing and ability to bring warmth and humour to every role.

His filmography includes classics such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. His performances showcased his versatility across genres, making him one of India’s most beloved character actors.

Iconic Television Roles

On television, Shah first gained fame with the 1984 sitcom “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi,” where he played multiple characters in each episode, demonstrating his range and comic brilliance. He went on to star in other popular shows like Filmy Chakkarand Ghar Jamai.

However, his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” remains one of the most memorable comic performances in Indian television history. His witty one-liners and lovable arrogance as Indu Sarabhai made him a household name.