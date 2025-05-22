Satyajit Ray’s film Aranyer Din Ratri leaves European audiences in raptures 

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s movie Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) created a sensation when it was screened in the Classics section at the Cannes Film Festival recently. Two of the actors in the film, namely Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal who had acted in the film, were given a standing ovation when they were introduced to the audience during the screening. Sharmila along with her daughter Saba Ali Khan and Simi Garewal made their appearance on the red carpet during a glittering ceremony.

The actresses, along with American filmmaker Wes Anderson, attended the screening. A 4K restored version of the film was presented by Anderson who is a big fan of Satyajit Ray. The American films focus on themes of grief and loss of innocence. Due to his love for Ray’s films he decided to take on the project to restore the original film.

Speaking on the occasion, Anderson said: “Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be preserved. But the nearly-forgotten ‘Days and Nights in the Forest’ is a particular gem. It is about selfish men and their lack of wisdom. Also about the women who see through them. From the master, it is another masterpiece.” Anderson later disclosed that he had seen his first Ray film – Teen Kanya – when he was a teenager in Texas and became a fan of Ray.

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in the film world by acting in Ray’s film Apur Sansar in 1959 at the age of 15. She was paid Rs.5000 and in addition, was given a saree and a watch by Ray. About shooting the film Aranyer Din Ratri she recalled: “It doesn’t seem to me that 55 years have passed since we went into the forests to shoot this film. We stayed in huts where there were no amenities and it was so hot that we worked only early in the morning and after sunset. The rest of the day we just chatted with Ray. But we learn so much from those casual conversations.”

Aranyer Din Ratri is a 1970 Indian Bengali-language drama film directed by Satyajit Ray. The movie is based on a novel of the same name by the well-known Bengali writer Sunil Gangopadhyay.

Plot has subtle nuances

The plot revolves around four young men who are good friends named Asim, Sanjoy, Hari, and Shekhar who embark on a journey to a forested region in Jharkhand. They aim to spend a few days in the wilderness, away from the chaos of city life, and experience life with the tribal people who live in the forested region. They land up at a forest department’s guest house that is vacant, bribe the chowkidar to open the door, and decide to stay there for a few days.

During their stay, they encounter various people, including a tribal woman, Duli (Simi Garewal). Through these interactions, the friends are forced to confront their prejudices and relationships. The film explores themes of friendship, love, class, and the complexities of human relationships.

Although the four men are fast friends, the proximity to each other in the confined space of a guest house in the forest creates some friction because each of them has his own personality and different requirements. The situation is complicated further when they meet two women from Kolkata who have come to spend a few days with their relative living nearby.

Friendship under stress

The differences between the friends are heightened further and the leader of the group, Asim (Soumitra Chatterjee), develops a romantic interest in one of the women, Aparna (Sharmila Tagore). However, nothing comes out of it because soon the women have to return to the city as per their schedule. So the stressful days in the forest come to an end and the four friends go back to their usual lives in the city. However, during those few days they learn a few lessons about themselves and their lives.

The unique aspect of Satyajit Ray’s films are invariably slow-moving, yet captivating because of the way the story is told. Ray does not cater to the need for fast action and his films must be enjoyed in a thoughtful mood and calm frame of mind. This film is no different.

To appreciate such a film to the fullest, one has to forget the daily hectic activities and immerse oneself in the story, enchanting scenery, and the subtle changes in the lives of humans coming from different strata of society. Like fine cuisine, Ray’s film must be relished and enjoyed slowly, not gulped down like fast food.