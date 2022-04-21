Saudi: 11-year-old boy saved after being stuck underground for 48 hours

Riyadh: A 11-year-old boy was rescued after being stuck in an underground water tank devoid of water, for nearly 48 hours, in the Afif governorate in central Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Arabic daily Sabq, the boy’s family had reported his disappearance since Sunday morning from the house, and competent authorities began searching for him, and dozens of volunteers joined them.

Obaid Al-Dalbahi (the one who saved the boy) told the Arabic news channel Alraasd, that he had been alerted to his location by cries coming from inside the reservoir while the rescuer was passing by a building being constructed.

The boy is reported in good health. It was not clear how the boy got stuck inside the reservoir.

Following the tragic death of the Moroccan boy who was trapped in a 32-meter well for five days in February 2022, Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture had intensified a campaign to backfill abandoned wells.