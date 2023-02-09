Saudi aid teams arrives in Turkey to take part in earthquake relief effort

Riyadh: The Saudi mission arrived in Turkey’s Adana to participate in relief for the victims of the earthquake that struck on Monday, February 6, and caused a humanitarian catastrophe whose effects are still continuing.

The Saudi mission includes medical and volunteer teams, and teams from the civil defense.

بتوجيهات القيادة.. وصول أولى طائرات الجسر الجوي الإغاثي السعودي إلى تركيا#الإخبارية_عاجل pic.twitter.com/6hnFUzmjFt — الإخبارية عاجل (@EKH_brk) February 9, 2023

In an interview with Al-Ekhbariya, the spokesman for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Samer Al-Jutaili, said that the rest of the air bridge planes will arrive in the coming hours, adding that the current focus is on the urgent relief phase for the wounded, which is related to the health sector, medicines, solutions, and medical supplies.

Al-Jutili confirmed, that teams from the Red Crescent Authority, Civil Defense, and the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action have arrived in Turkey, and there are food baskets, each basket sufficient for seven people for a full month.

فيديو | متحدث مركز الملك سلمان د. سامر الجطيلي: بقية طائرات الجسر الجوي ستصل خلال الساعات المقبلة وسنركز أولا على مرحلة الإغاثة العاجلة للجرحى #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/O1ck7ZrIqw — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 9, 2023

فيديو | سعوديات يشاركن في البعثة الإغاثية لمتضرري الزلزال في سوريا وتركيا#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/g1Sj2056d8 — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 9, 2023

These moves come based on the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to run a relief bridge for Syria and Turkey and to organize a popular campaign for the earthquake victims.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يوجهان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة بتسيير جسر جوي وتقديم مساعدات متنوعة وتنظيم حملة شعبية عبر منصة "ساهم" لمساعدة ضحايا الزلزال في سوريا وتركيا.https://t.co/MA7hTxi6EH#واس pic.twitter.com/OyzlJTtoHd — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 7, 2023

On Wednesday, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched the popular campaign through the “Sahem” platform to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and donations have amounted to more than 98 million Saudi riyals so far.

#خادم_الحرمين_الشريفين وسمو #ولي_العهد يوجهان مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة بتسيير جسر جوي وتقديم مساعدات متنوعة وتنظيم حملة شعبية عبر منصة "ساهم" لمساعدة ضحايا الزلزال في سوريا وتركيا.https://t.co/MA7hTxi6EH#واس pic.twitter.com/OyzlJTtoHd — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 7, 2023

The campaign includes the implementation of various programmes, including the launch of an air bridge to deliver shelter, health, food, and logistical aid to those affected.

It also includes sending rescue teams, rapid intervention teams, and emergency medical teams to the event sites.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey rose to 12,873, while the number of injured rose to 62,914.