Saudi airports carried 11.5M passengers during Ramzan, Eid Al-Fitr

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority has announced that more than 11.5 million passengers travel to and from Kingdom’s airports during Ramzan and Eid Al-Fitr holidays this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi airports see 25 per cent increase in traffic compared to last year in the same period.

In a circular issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Thursday, May 4, stated that Saudi airports welcomed passengers under the slogan “serving you is an honour,” adding that operational integration between the government and private bodies has been reflected on the ground through the surge in passenger traffic.

موسم عمرة رمضان وإجازة عيد الفطر 2023، بالحقائق والأرقام، التي تحققت بجهود العاملين بمنظومة الطيران، والجهات ذات العلاقة.

During this period, Saudi airports launched more than 80,000 flights.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah had served the largest number of passengers among Saudi airports, with 4.4 million passengers, followed by King Khalid International Airport, which received 3 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and Dammam Airports Company served around one million passengers each.

On May 4, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej took to Twitter and wrote, “The figures achieved are the result of the unlimited support the sector enjoys and the great interest of the wise leadership – may God preserve it -. As a major driver of economic growth and its broad impact on achieving sustainable development and developing the air transport system.”