Saudia Airlines announces 60% off on flights for 7 destinations

Riyadh: Saudia Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced a flash sale on tickets to seven destinations, with discounts of up to 60 percent.

The airlines made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, stating that tickets to certain destinations will be available at discounted rates for 48 hours.

Tickets must be purchased on May 5 and May 6, and can travel between May 10 and June 15 2023.

Saudia ticket sale

The 60 per cent discount applies on flights from the Kingdom to

Abu Dhabi

Kuwait

Doha

Muscat

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches e-visas in seven countries including India

Madrid

Mauritius

Guangzhou

Maldives

Interested can reserve their seats at saudia.com.