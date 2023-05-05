Just Rs 3,984 to fly from UAE-India? Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans to launch new routes

Abu Dhabi: UAE low-cost carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently going through the regulatory normal process to launch flights to the Indian subcontinent, local media reported.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi could soon join the list of airlines serving the very busy and lucrative India-UAE sector.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s managing director, Johan Eidhagen, said there are ongoing discussions about expanding its service to the Indian subcontinent.

“We are super excited if we get into that market as we are currently going through the regulatory normal process and as soon as that is closed we will be able to announce routes,” Johan Eidhagen told Khaleej Times.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is known for its discount ticket sales of 179 Dirhams (Rs 3,984). This airline will offer super cheap air fares and other massive discounts similar to India routes once it gets the green light to start operations.

In 2022, 1.2 million passengers travelled on Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The aim is to increase this to over two million passengers by 2023. Currently, Wizz Air operates Abu Dhabi service every three to four days. The company aims to bring this to every day of the week.