Saudi AlBaik launches 5 mobile restaurants for Qatar World Cup

Doha: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s fast food restaurant AlBaik announced on Tuesday, the launch of five mobile restaurants that will provide their services in Qatar during the World Cup, which is scheduled to start on November 20.

The famous restaurant said, in a tweet, “The first two mobile restaurants out of five are on their way to the sister state of Qatar.”

AlBaik, one of the most famous restaurant brands in the Arab countries, added that these restaurants “will participate in serving our loved ones there during football matches.”

أول مطعمين متحركين من أصل ٥ في طريقهم إلى دولة #قطر الشقيقة للمشاركة في خدمة احبائنا هناك خلال مباريات كرة القدم#صنع_في_السعودية#بحبك_نكبر 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/tyUF0uUZtx — ®ALBAIK (@albaik) October 25, 2022

AlBaik is a chain of fast food restaurants founded in the mid-seventies, in the Saudi city of Jeddah by Shakour Abu Ghazaleh.

It was famous for serving chicken and seafood with potatoes, and it was very popular and popular and spread in the Kingdom and other countries.

In 2021, the number of branches of the restaurant reached more than 120 branches spread over all regions of Saudi Arabia, in addition to two branches in Bahrain and one in the UAE.

Qatar is scheduled to host the 2022 World Cup from November 20 to December 18, in an event that is the first of its kind in the Middle East and the Arab region.

The Qatari authorities expect that the number of fans for the World Cup matches will reach more than 1.2 million fans, which represents an ideal opportunity for restaurants and other tourist and commercial establishments to advertise themselves, promote their products and generate significant profits.