Saudi Arabia: 5-day paid leave in case of family member’s death

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has clarified that worker in the Kingdom is entitled to a five-day paid leave in the event of a family member’s death.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s beneficiary care X account.

In response, the ministry stated that “According to Article 113 of the Labor Law – the worker has the right to a fully paid leave for five days in the event of the death of the wife or one of the ascendants or descendants.”

“The term “ascendants” refers to the mother, father, grandfather, and grandmother, while “descendants” include sons, daughters, and grandchildren,” it added.

أهلاً بك ،أستاذة عائشة

رحم الله فقيدكم



وفقًا للمادة 113 من نظام العمل – للعامل الحق في إجازة بأجر كامل لمدة خمسة أيام في حالة وفاة الزوجة أو أحد الأصول أو الفروع ،

الأصول هم الأم والأب وما على أي الجد والجدة

الفروع هم الأبناء والأحفاد



، شاكرين تواصلك . — العناية بالمستفيدين (@HRSD_Care) October 20, 2024

The worker is also entitled to paid leave for five days upon marriage and a three-day holiday for a baby’s birth.

In recent years, the Kingdom has implemented labor reforms to enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of its job market.

In August, the Saudi government has approved labor changes to protect contractual rights, reducing termination notices from 30 days for worker notices and 60 days for employer notices.