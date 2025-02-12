Saudi Arabia allows domestic Haj firms to pay package fees in 3 installments

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that licensed firms offering Haj services for domestic pilgrims can now pay package fees in three installments for the upcoming Haj 1446 AH-2025.

As per the ministry’s guidelines, the first installment, accounting for 20 percent of the total package cost, must be paid within 72 hours of booking. The second installment, which represents 40 percent, is due by the 20th of Ramzan, while the third and final installment, also 40 percent, is to be paid by the 20th of Shawwal.

Each payment will be invoiced separately, and the reservation status will remain “Unconfirmed” until the third installment is paid in full.

In addition, the Ministry opened registration for Haj 2025 on Saturday, February 8, for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents. Applicants must register through the Nusuk app or the official portal, with eligibility limited to those holding a citizen or resident ID.

The minimum age for registration is 15 years, with priority given to first-time pilgrims. Children are not allowed to perform Haj, and certain exemptions apply to the blood relatives of female pilgrims.

Haj 2025 is expected to occur from June 4 to June 9, depending on the lunar calendar.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.