Saudi Arabia bans children from accompanying pilgrims for Haj 2025

The decision aims to ensure the safety of children.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims during the upcoming Haj 1446 AH-2025 season.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of children and prevent potential risks due to the extreme congestion typically witnessed during the annual pilgrimage.

In another key move to regulate Haj 1446 AH, the ministry has prioritized first-time pilgrims, granting them preference over those who have previously performed Haj. This measure seeks to ensure fairness, reduce repeat pilgrimages, and contribute to:

  • Providing opportunities for new pilgrims.
  • Reducing pressure on sacred sites.
  • Enhancing crowd management.
New measures to improve Haj 2025 experience

Additionally, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah has introduced several new measures to enhance pilgrim safety and streamline operations for a more organized Haj season.

These include:

  • Intensive awareness campaigns on essential health precautions.
  • Implementation of smart systems to guide and regulate pilgrim movement within the holy sites.
  • Upgraded camps and pathways to improve comfort and facilitate the performance of rituals.

Tags
