Saudi Arabia to open Haj package bookings for 2025 via Nusuk

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced on Thursday, February 6, that Haj package bookings for the 1446 AH/2025 season will soon open via the Nusuk Haj platform.

This initiative aims to streamline the pilgrimage process for international pilgrims under the Direct Haj Program, covering a total of 126 countries.

Booking phases

The booking process is divided into two phases:

Dedicated packages

Start date: 10 Shaaban 1446 AH (February 9, 2025)

Eligible countries: 104

Features:

Customized services tailored to specific countries

Group flight arrangements through authorized service providers

Premium accommodations and guided pilgrimage services

General packages

Start date: 15 Shaaban 1446 AH (February 14, 2025)

Eligible countries: All 126 countries covered under Nusuk

Features:

Flexible travel options, allowing pilgrims to choose their flights

A variety of services suited to different budgets and needs

Guidelines for booking Haj packages on Nusuk

To ensure a smooth booking process, pilgrims must follow these key steps:

Confirm whether your country is part of the Direct Haj Program.

Understand the inclusions, services, and pricing before booking.

Ensure all personal details on the Nusuk Haj platform are accurate.

Be aware of the terms before making a payment.

Ensure all members are registered for a seamless experience.

Submit valid personal details to speed up verification.

Go through all policies before finalizing the booking.

Complete the transaction to confirm your package.

With the Nusuk Haj platform, Saudi Arabia continues to enhance the Haj experience by offering a more transparent, efficient, and accessible booking system for international pilgrims.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

The Haj pilgrimage for 2025 is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, depending on the lunar calendar.