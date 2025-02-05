Hyderabadi activist Zahack Tanvir, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, released

Hyderabad: A renowned Hyderabad-origin activist Zahack Tanvir has been released from custody in Saudi Arabia after nearly a year of detention.

Tanvir, known for his outspoken views on international affairs and counter-extremism, was arrested in December 2023 on charges of posting anti-Pakistan content.

His release comes after diplomatic efforts from the Indian government, and he has since relocated to the United States (US).

On Monday, February 3, Tanvir took to X to share his first public statement after his release. Expressing gratitude for India’s diplomatic intervention, Tanvir detailed his experience, the circumstances surrounding his arrest, and his reflections during his year-long detention.

In his post, Tanvir credited Indian diplomatic efforts for securing his release, wrote, “Indian Diplomacy Triumphed in My Case: I wholeheartedly thank the officials of @IndianEmbRiyadh and the officials at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for their unprecedented support.”

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to his family, particularly his parents and siblings, who constantly reassured him with their unwavering support. He acknowledged the relentless efforts of his wife and her family, who played a crucial role in advocating for his case.

Tanvir shed light on the accusations that led to his detention, stating that a “premium intelligence agency from India’s adversary nation” accused him of publicly exposing their “fragile political system.”

What exactly happened?

According to him, the ordeal began on October 9, 2023, when X informed him that an official telecom authority from this country had filed a legal complaint demanding his account be shut down. However, X refused citing its commitment to freedom of expression. Frustrated by this setback, the complainants allegedly escalated the matter to higher authorities.

Tanvir claimed that the Saudi officials did not act immediately but instead summoned him for questioning in a respectful manner. He emphasized that he faced no torture or verbal abuse, stating, “I was treated with respect and honour.”

🇸🇦🤝🇮🇳 Indian Diplomacy Triumphed in My Case: I wholeheartedly thank the officials of @IndianEmbRiyadh and the officials at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for their unprecedented support.



My deepest gratitude to everyone who stood by me during this challenging time with… pic.twitter.com/2VFuc6vDx5 — Zahack Tanvir – ضحاك تنوير (@zahacktanvir) February 3, 2025

During this time, his family secured legal assistance from a top law firm led by a former Supreme Court judge, while the Indian Embassy provided steadfast support. Despite this, Tanvir noted that for the first three months, no formal charges were filed, though “so-called political pundits and experts” engaged in speculation and rumor-mongering about his case.

While in detention, Tanvir immersed himself in deep reflection and study. He shared that he dedicated much of his time to reading and completed the full Tafseer (Exegesis) of the Holy Quran, published by the King Fahd Complex in Madinah.

“Let me be clear—I have not changed my past views or ideology. In fact, my beliefs have only solidified and become more grounded. With no internet and no like-minded people around, I had only time—to think, reflect, and write,” he said.

He also noted that he was provided with good food, healthcare, and all fundamental amenities, reinforcing his claim that he was treated well.

Reaffirming his ideological stance, he reiterated his opposition to Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood while maintaining his belief in respecting authority and avoiding rebellion against rulers.

“My school of thought discourages rebellion against rulers. I firmly believe that everything unfolds as part of Qadr (Destiny).”

Despite the hardships he faced, Tanvir remains committed to societal progress, bridging gaps between communities, and challenging stereotypes. He ended his message with gratitude to his supporters.

“Once again, thank you everyone for standing by me with your prayers and support. I am deeply grateful and will never forget your kindness.”

Who is Zahack Tanvir?

Zahack Tanvir is the founder of The Milli Chronicle, a UK-based publication focusing on world affairs, Middle Eastern politics, and extremism. His articles and commentary, published in outlets like CNN-News18 and Firstpost, often challenged Islamist ideologies and discussed geopolitical dynamics.