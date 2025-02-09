Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia opens registration for citizens, residents

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of registration for Haj 1446 AH/2025 for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents.

In an announcement on X, the ministry shared that individuals interested in performing Haj this year can easily register via the Nusuk application or the Ministry’s website.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to open Haj package bookings for 2025 via Nusuk

The ministry emphasised the importance of early registration, advising applicants to complete their health information, add accompanying pilgrims, and submit exemption requests for the Mahram requirement if needed.

Additionally, the ministry noted that notifications will be sent once the Haj packages are available for booking, with priority given to those who have not previously performed the pilgrimage.

تنويه هام ..



بدء تسجيل رغبات الحج للمواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة، لموسم حج 1446هـ

بادر بالتسجيل عبر #تطبيق_نسك أو المسار الإلكتروني، واستكمل بياناتك الصحية، وأضف مرافقيك، وقدّم طلب استثناء المحرم عند الحاجة، وسيتم إشعارك فور إتاحة حجز الباقات؛ علمًا أن الأولوية لمن لم يسبق له… pic.twitter.com/rdBZhHV6ht — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) February 7, 2025

Haj 2025 is expected to occur from June 4 to June 9, depending on the lunar calendar.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.