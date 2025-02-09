Haj 2025: Saudi Arabia opens registration for citizens, residents

Priority is given to those who have not performed Haj before.

Published: 9th February 2025 2:25 pm IST
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of registration for Haj 1446 AH/2025 for domestic pilgrims, including citizens and residents.

In an announcement on X, the ministry shared that individuals interested in performing Haj this year can easily register via the Nusuk application or the Ministry’s website.

The ministry emphasised the importance of early registration, advising applicants to complete their health information, add accompanying pilgrims, and submit exemption requests for the Mahram requirement if needed.

Additionally, the ministry noted that notifications will be sent once the Haj packages are available for booking, with priority given to those who have not previously performed the pilgrimage.

Haj 2025 is expected to occur from June 4 to June 9, depending on the lunar calendar.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

