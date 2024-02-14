Saudi Arabia announces jobs for Indian expats for Haj 2024

The deadline for applying is March 14.

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has invited applications from Indian expatriates for temporary jobs of data entry operators, clerks, drivers, and messengers for the upcoming Haj season 1445 AH/2024.

Those who are 18 years of age and above can apply for this job, and the deadline for applying is March 14.

Candidates looking for jobs in Saudi Arabia can submit their application forms along with needed documents at the given address — Haj Section, Consulate General of India, P.O.Box.No. 952, Jeddah-21421.

Candidates residing in Makkah and Madinah will be given preference.

Job details: Salary, requirements and more

Salary

  • Data entry operators/clerk— 3,600 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 79,747)
  • Drivers— 2,880 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 63,798)
  • Messengers— 1,980 Saudi Riyals per month (Rs 43,861)

Qualification

  • Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and conversant in the Arabic language in addition to one Indian language will be given preference for the post of clerks.
  • Those who possess a diploma/certificate in computer application from a recognized university/institution will be preferred for the post of data entry operator.

Documents required

  • Valid passport copy
  • Valid Iqama
  • Copy of educational certificates
  • Two recent passport-size photographs (white background) should be attached to the application
  • Driving license (only in case of drivers).

Applications without aforesaid documents may be rejected.

