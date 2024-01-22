Job opportunities for Indian expats at CGI in Jeddah: Find details here

If you are looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), there’s an opportunity for you. The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Jeddah on Monday, January 22, invited applications from Indian residents in Saudi Arabia for posts of clerk and handyman.

Six clerk and handyman positions are available, with an initial salary of 4000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 88,646), including medical insurance.

Eligibility criteria

Clerk

Graduate in any stream from recognized University High degree of working knowledge of english and arabic Age should be between 21 to 40 years Functional knowledge of computer with good typing speed of Arabic and English

Selection process for Clerk will have three stages

Short listing of applications A written test; involving objective and subjective questions; Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for typing test and Interview.

The selection committee will conduct the interview.

Handyman

Matriculation from a recognised board Working knowledge of Arabic Age should be between 21 to 40 years; Technical qualification

Selection process for Handyman will have two stages

Short listing of applications

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Application form can be downloaded from the website of Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

The last date to apply is February 14 and the date of written exam and interview, will be intimated later on the website.

Eligible candidates can submit their application forms along with needed documents on the given address —