Saudi Arabia public holidays in 2024: Check full list here

It’s never too early to plan your holidays in advance so you can make the most of your time off, and it will be beneficial to have a list of upcoming public holidays as a guide.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia will observe several holidays, some of which fall around the weekend— Friday and Saturday, allowing for extended vacations or international getaways.

Public holidays are generally considered paid days off for both government and private sector employees.

Here is a list of public holidays in Saudi Arabia in 2024

Saudi Founding Day — Thursday, February 22

Saudi Flag Day — Monday, March 11

Eid Al-Fitr — Tuesday, April 10

Day of Arafat — Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16

Eid Al-Adha — Sunday, June 16 or Monday, June 17

Islamic New Year (Muharram) — Sunday, July 7

Saudi National Day — Monday, September 23

The official dates for some of the holidays will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting.