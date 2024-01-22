Saudi Arabia public holidays in 2024: Check full list here

Public holidays are generally considered paid days off for both government and private sector employees.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd January 2024 2:52 pm IST
It’s never too early to plan your holidays in advance so you can make the most of your time off, and it will be beneficial to have a list of upcoming public holidays as a guide.

In 2024, Saudi Arabia will observe several holidays, some of which fall around the weekend— Friday and Saturday, allowing for extended vacations or international getaways.

Here is a list of public holidays in Saudi Arabia in 2024

  • Saudi Founding Day — Thursday, February 22
  • Saudi Flag Day — Monday, March 11
  • Eid Al-Fitr — Tuesday, April 10
  • Day of Arafat — Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16
  • Eid Al-Adha — Sunday, June 16 or Monday, June 17
  • Islamic New Year (Muharram) — Sunday, July 7
  • Saudi National Day — Monday, September 23

The official dates for some of the holidays will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting.

