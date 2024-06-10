Saudi Arabia announces midday work ban

The ministry urged employers to regulate working hours, provide a safe work environment, and improve efficiency to reduce occupational injuries and diseases.

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) on Monday, June 10, announced a midday work ban starting on Saturday, June 15.

The decision stipulated that workers should not be employed to work under the sun from 12 pm to 3 pm and will remain in effect until September 15.

The decision came to protect the health of workers from the risks of high temperatures in Saudi Arabia during this particular period.

The ministry urged employers to regulate working hours, provide a safe work environment, and improve efficiency to reduce occupational injuries and diseases, thereby increasing productivity.

Violations related to the decision to ban working under the sun can be reported by contacting the Ministry’s unified number— 19911, or via the ministry’s application available on smart phone devices.

