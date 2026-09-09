Saudi Arabia announces National Day holiday

The announcement applies to workers in private and non-profit sectors.

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Person holding Saudi Arabia flag during sunset at the beach.
A child holds the Saudi Arabian flag during a public celebration at sunset. Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will observe its 96th National Day on Wednesday, September 23, with the date confirmed as an official holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the holiday in line with Article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labour Law. Employers are required to comply with the provisions governing the National Day holiday.

Saudi National Day commemorates the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932, following the unification of the country under the leadership of King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

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Subhan Bakery

The annual occasion is celebrated across the Kingdom through public events, including parades, concerts, cultural activities and fireworks, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s heritage and national identity.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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