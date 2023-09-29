Saudi Arabia approves high-speed rail project to Kuwait

The length of the railway linking the two countries is 115 kilometres

Sakina Fatima | Updated: 29th September 2023
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has approved the establishment of a railway link between the Kingdom and Kuwait, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The agreement was approved during a cabinet session in NEOM, chaired by Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The proposed service aims to provide a high-speed train connection between Riyadh and Kuwait City.

The length of the railway linking the two countries is 115 kilometres, the Arabic daily Al-Qabas reported.

This comes after Kuwait approved the pact in June for safe and effective rail transport with the Kingdom.

At that time, the Kuwaiti government stated that the joint rail link project would not affect any other existing rail projects in the region.

