Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expats from Mumbai, Kerala win Rs 22L each

Four United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,61,787) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winners Mohammad Azharul Haque, Mujeeb Pakyara Abdul Rahman, Ajay Vijayan, and Firose Kunjomon, bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

First winner— project manager in Sharjah

A 54-year-old Mohammad Azharul Haque, who hails from Mumbai and lives in Sharjah and works as a project manager. He has been participating in the draw for the past 14 years.

Azharul won the cash prize for the second time. He received a prize of Dirhams 40,000 for the first time in 2017.

He plans to use the winning amount for his daughter’s higher education.

Second winner— waiter at a cafeteria in Sharjah

A 33-year-old Mujeeb Pakyara Abdul Rahman, who hails from Kerala, lives in Sharjah and works as a waiter at a cafeteria.

He has been purchasing Big Ticket for two years along with seven of his roommates.

Mujeeb was thrilled to learn that he had won. “I still can’t believe it. I am so happy. This prize came at the right time. My wife is pregnant, and she is at the hospital. I think this is the luck of my unborn son, who will arrive in this life soon.”

With his winning portion, he plans to clear off his loans.

Third winner— IT employee in Dubai

A 41-year-old Ajay Vijayan, who hails from Kerala, lives in Dubai and works in the IT sector. He has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years.

Vijayan has been participating in the draw for the last eight years with three of his friends.

He plans to invest this money for his children’s future.

Fourth winner— driver in Ajman

A 40-year-old Firose Kunjomon, who hails from Kerala, lives in Ajman and works as a driver.

Kunjomon has been participating in the draw for the last 10 years with 20 of his friends.

He intends to send his cash portion to India.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during September automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every week.

Anyone who purchases tickets during the month of September will have a chance to win the grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (Rs 33,91,98,053) on Tuesday, October 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.