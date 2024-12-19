Saudi Arabia approves new salary scale for engineering jobs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has approved a new salary scale for engineering jobs, which will come into effect on Saturday, December 31.

The approval was announced at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday, December 17.

The decision aims to establish a stimulating and attractive work environment in line with the best international practices.

للمزيد من التفاصيل؛ يمكنكم الاطلاع على لائحة الوظائف الهندسية. — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) December 17, 2024

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), the decision targets government personnel in engineering roles under the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.

This pertains to individuals with bachelor’s degrees in engineering specializations in Saudi Arabia or authorised universities outside the Kingdom, on the general employee salary scale.

من منطلق تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في الوظائف الهندسية بالقطاع الحكومي#مجلس_الوزراء يوافق على اعتماد سلم الوظائف الهندسية؛ بهدف خلق بيئة عمل جاذبة ومحفزة وفقًا لأفضل الممارسات الدولية.#وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية pic.twitter.com/7rMa3POf0x — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) December 17, 2024

The new regulation for engineering professions and salary scale aimed to transform the career path for engineers from the general employee salary scale to the professional path on the new scale.

The progression in the new scale will be in accordance with the specified engineering professional categories such as: