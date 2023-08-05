Saudi Arabia asks citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The Kingdom's embassy in Lebanon stressed the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 8:14 pm IST
Saudi Arabia asks its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately
Flag of Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Embassy in Lebanon has advised its citizens to evacuate Lebanon immediately.

BookMyMBBS

In a statement posted late Friday, August 4, on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the embassy cautioned its citizens to avoid approaching areas of armed conflict.

Also Read
Saudi to extend one million bpd oil production cut until Sept

It also stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”

MS Education Academy

The Kingdom did not specify the Lebanese areas it advises its citizens to avoid.

Ongoing violence

Violent clashes between the Fatah movement and extremist Islamists near the Ein Al Hilweh camp resulted in the death of 13 people, most of them militants, according to sources inside the camp told Reuters.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that Ein Al Hilweh is the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The camp provides shelter to an estimated 80,000 of the 250,000 Palestine refugees scattered across the country.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 8:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button