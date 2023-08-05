Saudi Arabia asks citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s Embassy in Lebanon has advised its citizens to evacuate Lebanon immediately.

In a statement posted late Friday, August 4, on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the embassy cautioned its citizens to avoid approaching areas of armed conflict.

It also stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”

تود السفارة تحذير المواطنين الكرام من التواجد والاقتراب من المناطق التي تشهد نزاعات مسلحة، كما تطالب المواطنين بسرعة مغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية pic.twitter.com/QNeaPqnZBa — السفارة السعودية لدى لبنان (@KSAembassyLB) August 4, 2023

The Kingdom did not specify the Lebanese areas it advises its citizens to avoid.

Ongoing violence

Violent clashes between the Fatah movement and extremist Islamists near the Ein Al Hilweh camp resulted in the death of 13 people, most of them militants, according to sources inside the camp told Reuters.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that Ein Al Hilweh is the largest of the 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The camp provides shelter to an estimated 80,000 of the 250,000 Palestine refugees scattered across the country.