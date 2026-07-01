Saudi Arabia begins 30 pc Saudization in engineering jobs

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced a 30 per cent Saudization requirement for engineering professions in the private sector, as the Kingdom continues efforts to increase the employment of Saudi nationals in skilled occupations.

In a statement on X, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) said the policy, introduced in partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, came into force on June 30, 2026. The regulation applies to private sector establishments employing five or more people in the engineering professions included under the decision.

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46 engineering professions covered

The requirement covers 46 engineering disciplines, including architecture, industrial, power generation, electronics, automotive, marine and aerospace engineering. Professionals working in these fields must also hold accreditation from the Saudi Council of Engineers.

The ministry said inspection teams have started conducting compliance checks across the private sector. Establishments that fail to meet the prescribed localisation rate after the grace period expires will be subject to penalties under the Kingdom’s labour regulations.

According to HRSD, the decision is intended to strengthen the presence of Saudi professionals in engineering roles while ensuring workforce development keeps pace with the evolving needs of the labour market.

تمكين يستثمر في الكفاءات، وسوق عمل يحتفي بطموحاتهم.



البدء بتطبيق قرار التوطين بنسبة 30% في المهن الهندسية بالقطاع الخاص.



🔗 || للمزيد:https://t.co/JnCVe20X02 pic.twitter.com/S1NWlWjNSC — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) June 30, 2026

Part of Vision 2030 employment goals

The latest measure supports the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme, which seeks to diversify the economy, expand non-oil industries and create more employment opportunities for citizens through workforce nationalisation and private sector growth.

Recent data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) indicate continued progress towards those goals. The unemployment rate among Saudi nationals fell to 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, below Vision 2030’s target of reducing the rate to 7 per cent by the end of the decade.

Unemployment among Saudi women declined to 9 per cent during the quarter, while the rate for Saudi men stood at 4.9 per cent. The overall unemployment rate, including both Saudi and non-Saudi workers, dropped to 3.1 per cent from 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter, with labour force participation reaching 67.2 per cent.