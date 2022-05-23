Saudi Arabia begins levying fees for hiring extra domestic help

Riyadh: The ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has begun levying a fee on domestic workers as decided by the Council of ministers on Sunday.

As per the new rule, Saudi Employers will have to pay Saudi Riyal 9,600 if the number of houses help exceeds four. The expatriate employers will be charged the same amount if there are more than two domestic helpers.

It is to be noted that the decision to levy charges on excess domestic workers was made on March 8, 2022. The ministry believes that not many Saudis and Expats would not be affected by the decision. The fee will be applicable for every additional worker hired by the same employer.

There are exemptions, in case, workers are hired for providing medical care to any family member. Or to look after people with special needs, in such cases the ministry will impose terms and conditions. At the moment the order is only applicable to new domestic helpers.

The second phase of the implementation is scheduled to commence on May 11, 2023, reported the Saudi Gazette.