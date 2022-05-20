Saudi Arabia calls ‘Shawwal depression’ baseless

The Government of Saudi Arabia on Thursday called the ‘Shawwal depression ‘baseless, spelling out reasons for mood swings during this time of the year.

Following the Holy month of Ramzan, Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic year. The Health Ministry outlined two major causes of depression during this time of the year including inadequate sleep and an imbalanced diet.

The ministry took to Twitter and said, “People who sleep fewer than five hours a day are prone to negative feelings. Skipping a meal results in a drop in blood sugar, causing fatigue.”

The ministry advised people to get adequate sleep along with a balanced diet that could help in maintaining psychological well-being.