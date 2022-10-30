Saudi Arabia celebrates Halloween; netizens have mixed reactions

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) celebrated the festival of Halloween alongside activities of the Riyadh Season 2022 between Thursday to Saturday, October 27 to 29.

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority had planned the first and largest public celebration of Halloween ever, as it opened the spooky weekend with people wearing terrifying costumes, walking down Riyadh Boulevard, two days before the Americans’ Halloween celebrations.

The head of the General Authority for Entertainment, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, Turki Al-Sheikh, said through his Facebook account that “the atmosphere in the weekend is terrifying.”

Here are some of the tweets about Halloween celebrations in Saudi Arabia

هو انا الوحيده لي شايفه صور حلوين اوي 😍وحاسه انه رد فعل الناس اوفر ايه مشكله لما السعوديه تحتفل ب الهالوين يعني 🙄



مش شايفه عري ولا اصنام يعني ايه لاوفر ده #هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/IsKdTldB3i — H@ppÿ Yasóò😌 (@Unique_Y24) October 29, 2022

ويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي كسر مقاييس الخوف💀، سواء من حضور أو أجواء أو أزياء تنكّرية🧛🏽‍♂️🔥

ويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي كسر مقاييس الخوف💀، سواء من حضور أو أجواء أو أزياء تنكّرية🧛🏽‍♂️🔥

حتى عروض الزومبي لويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي تخليك تشكّ هي حقيقة ولا لا؟😈🧟‍♀️

حتى عروض الزومبي لويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي تخليك تشكّ هي حقيقة ولا لا؟😈🧟‍♀️

واضح الكل مبسوط😉

اليوم الثاني من #ويكند_الرعب حيكون مختلف☠️🔥

تنكر وتعال للبوليفارد مجاناً🤡

واضح الكل مبسوط😉

اليوم الثاني من #ويكند_الرعب حيكون مختلف☠️🔥

تنكر وتعال للبوليفارد مجاناً🤡

حتى الأطفال اليوم🧛🏼كان لهم نصيب من الاستمتاع المخيف بويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي🕷🕸

حتى الأطفال اليوم🧛🏼كان لهم نصيب من الاستمتاع المخيف بويكند الرعب في #بوليفارد_رياض_سيتي🕷🕸

The manifestations of the Halloween celebration on the streets of Riyadh indicate the change taking place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which used to arrest anyone who thought of reviving this “Western occasion”.

It is reported that in 2018, Saudi police raided a Halloween party and arrested people, and ordered women who were dressed in strange clothes to “cover themselves”.

Public Halloween celebrations began in the Saudi capital for the first time in 2021.

Halloween celebrations in Saudi Arabia, caused widespread controversy on social networking sites after pictures and videos of people dressed in costumes for Halloween surfaced.

The “#Weekend_horror” and “costume of evil” topped Twitter with lightning speed.

Halloween has once again ignited controversy over what is halal or haram to join the West in celebrating non-Islamic events. Some have said that Saudi Arabia is following the latest trends and that it is harmful to enjoy Halloween or any other celebration.

People opined that a country that doesn’t allow Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday) celebrates Halloween on the roads, definitely requires a course correction. Similar criticism is being issued by Muslims around the world.

Halloween in Riyadh (Najd), Saudi Arabia

Beloved Prophet ﷺ had already said about Najd: “There will appear earthquakes and Fitnahs, and from there will come out the side of the head of Shaytan.” pic.twitter.com/4dv4xbNWgY — Noman Misbahi (@Nomanbinjameel) October 29, 2022

Halloween celebration in Saudi Arabia.

Astagfirullah.💔🥺🤌🏽

May Allah save us from trapp of Da*jjal Ameen! pic.twitter.com/hd0eSDU8tV — Cool_Ustaaz ❁ (@Cool_Ustaz) October 30, 2022

#ليان_عبدالله

من متى احنا كمسلمين وأساس الإسلام ومنبعه سار عندنا #هالوين_الرياض؟!



أسألكم بالله فيه احد محترم بيروح هالأماكن؟

قسم م يروح لها إلا واحد من،حط لا من عاداتنا ولا في عقيدتنا هالمسخره واللي حضرو هذا مكانكم الطبيعي ألقمي وانتي ساكته محترمه؟ قسم م تطبين هالمكان انتهى .. pic.twitter.com/9AaJOiqD1g — كادي بنت العسيري (@KADSOma9) October 29, 2022

Halloween being celebrated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



“If we do not wake up and take a stand, we will wake up one day before a hopeless generation that knows Islam only by its name..”



— Shaykh Ahmad Jibril pic.twitter.com/UDYJaU4PeY — InviteToIslam (@InviteToIslam) October 30, 2022

في وقت ينتهك الأقصى، ويباد فيه أهل الإسلام في العراق وسوريا واليمن وكشمير والهند وأراكان وتركستان، كان هذا حال بعض المسلمين.



عن أبي هريرة عنِ النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، قال: «إِن اللَّه تعالى يغار، وغيرة اللَّه أَن يأْتي المؤمن مَا حرم اللَّه عليه».#موسم_الرياض #هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/Xin0AkD3aB — أخبار العالم الإسلامي (@muslim2day) October 29, 2022

قال رسول الله ﷺ: "لتتبعن سنن من قبلكم شبرا بشبر، وذراعا بذراع، حتى لو سلكوا جحر ضب لسلكتموه

فقلنا: يا رسول الله اليهود والنصارى؟

قال النبي ﷺ: فمن؟"#هالوين_الرياض #موسم_الرياض #التغريب #العلمانية pic.twitter.com/BRk3rctaJn — أخبار العالم الإسلامي (@muslim2day) October 29, 2022

هذا مسخ وجاهلية مستوردة وعلى العلماء إستنكار هذه البدع الاجتماعية ودخول جحر الضب، الصور قبيحة جداً ولا تليق بالمسلمين، الهالوين احتفال أصوله مسيحية وربما تحول بعد أعوام الى انحراف خطير في العقيدة #هالوين_الرياض أين محاربي البدع ؟ pic.twitter.com/Wl1H1zMITv — زيلعيات (@Zaylaiyaat) October 29, 2022

(1/5) Since Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is celebrating Halloween (a.k.a “Govt sponsored horror-weekend”), let’s look at what Halloween is…



– according to some historians this popular tradition of Halloween can be traced back to pagan Celtic festival of Samhain pic.twitter.com/bI1nPpZPO5 — Omar Abbas Hyat | عمر عباس حیات (@OmarAbbasHyat) October 29, 2022

#هالوين_الرياض. اللهم لك الحمد على نعمة الاسلام والعقل pic.twitter.com/wXeERunvYB — الزمن الجميل (@ahmdmrzwqalhrb1) October 29, 2022

مساحيق وأقنعة مرعبة وموسيقى صاخبة في الرياض.. هيئة الترفيه السعودية تحيي عيد الرعب الأمريكي، #الهالوين .. ما رأيكم؟ #هالوين_الرياض #ويكند_الرعب pic.twitter.com/i1CzGXXZZ2 — مجلة ميم (@MeemMagazine) October 29, 2022

أول خطوات الفساد في الأمم القول به ثم فعله ثم حمايته ثم محاربة المصلحين المواجهين له …وهذه آخر عتبات الصراع إما رجوع الدول إما سقوطها !

– الاحتفال بمولد النبي بدعة لكن هالوين ونقلد الغرب الكافر

ازدواجية وقبح في المعايير

#هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/ieljzrujDw — 𝑹𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒅𝒉 𝒃𝒏 (@bn_riyadh) October 30, 2022

ان خلقنا الانسان فی احسن تقویم ۔

خلق الله الإنسان في أحسن صورة. ولكن من المؤسف أن هؤلاء الحمقى تركوا الجمال الذي خلقه الله واعتمدوا القبح. وفق الله الجميع فهماً صحيحاً لدين الإسلام ، وتمكينهم من السير على الصراط المستقيم.

#هالوين_الرياض pic.twitter.com/fCpwjB20Ne — حبیب اللہ شاہ (@habibsh44599179) October 30, 2022

Celebration of Halloween in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. The GEA of Saudi organized an event called "Horror Weekend", meanwhile celebration of Mawlid is still banned.



Imagine a country that forbids the commemoration of the Prophet ﷺ because it is more evil than celebrating Halloween… pic.twitter.com/gulK99yO8q — Musa al-Maghribi 🇲🇦 ⵣ | مُوسَى المَغْرِبِي (@Musa_Maliki_) October 29, 2022

Halloween is a holiday in America on October 31, 2022, when people celebrate by wearing costumes that mimic the heroes of horror films and superheroes.

The occasion is associated with the wearing of scary masks and clothes, and beings such as ghosts, witches, vampires, skeletons and black cats.

According to New York Times, the ‘frightening manifestations’ of the transformation that have taken place in the kingdom since the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, now heir to the throne and prime minister, began to rise to power in 2015 and began to get rid of social restrictions.

Prince Mohammed has also launched a campaign to develop entertainment options as a new economic sector away from oil.

Cinemas opened for the first time in decades, and a series of government-sponsored celebrations dominated the kingdom, most notably the Riyadh Season, an event that extends for months.

Besides the music festivals and sporting events that have begun to take place across the kingdom in recent years, Saudi Arabia is also promoting new attractions such as Al-Ula, an emerging arts centre in the north of the country.

It is also building a Walt Disney-style theme park called Qiddiya, and luxury Maldives-style resorts along the Red Sea, at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars.