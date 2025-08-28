Saudi Arabia: Certified food safety specialist now required in central kitchens

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) now requires a certified food safety specialist in every central kitchen, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced.

The new rules aim to improve food safety, streamline operations, and encourage investment in the food sector.

The regulations set clear standards for licensing, site selection, and building requirements, including compliance with the Saudi Building Code and adequate parking.

They also cover advanced operational measures, such as proper ventilation, cooling, and water drainage systems, layouts designed to prevent cross-contamination, and regular inspections of high-risk food areas.

Additional requirements include installing surveillance cameras in work areas, adopting reliable electronic payment systems, providing staff facilities such as restrooms and changing rooms, and implementing professional waste management practices.

The Ministry urged investors and food business owners to review the full guidelines on its official platforms and ensure compliance, stressing that these measures are crucial for maintaining food safety, improving service quality, and promoting sustainable investment.