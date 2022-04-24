Saudi Arabia deports over 12,000 illegal residents in a week

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deported nearly 12,000 violators of residency, labor laws, and border security regulations in various regions of the Kingdom, during the period from April 14 to 20, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The report said 79,078 violators were referred to their embassies and consulates to issue them travel documents, while 2,171 were completing their bookings for outbound flights. Meanwhile, around 11,647 violators were deported.

The security authorities have arrested 13,615 violators during joint field campaigns carried out by various units of security forces and the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat).

Those arrested included 8,752 violators of the residency laws, about 3,197 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,666 violators of the labor law.

A total of 106 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom, of whom 47 percent were Yemeni nationals, 48 percent were Ethiopians, and 5 percent belonged to other nationalities. 49 people were arrested for trying to flee the Kingdom by crossing borders.

The security forces also arrested 13 people who were involved in transporting violators and giving them shelter.

The total number of offenders currently involved in cases subject to punitive measures, reached more than 90,756, including more than 86,413 men and 4,343 women.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia warning

The ministry of interior has warned that a maximum prison sentence of 15 years will be imposed on anyone caught facilitating someone entering the kingdom, in violation of border security regulations, or shelter.

A fine includes up to one million Saudi Riyals, confiscation of means of transport, and the residence used for shelter, in addition to the publication of their names in the local media. Suspected violators should be reported to the toll-free numbers 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 or 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.