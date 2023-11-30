Saudi Arabia: Electric flying taxis to take off by 2026

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil-based Eve Air Mobility to explore the possibility of starting electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) operations in the kingdom.

The potential launch of electric flying taxis in Riyadh and Jeddah is expected to occur by 2026. In announcing this strategic partnership, Bandar Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of Flynas, expressed his happiness in cooperating with Eve Air Mobility, noting that this step is in line with the company’s strategy to adopt initiatives with a sustainable impact.

Almohanna pointed out that this partnership reflects the commitment of both companies to achieving national goals to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2060.

Johan Bordis, CEO of Eve Air Mobility, expressed the importance of this partnership as a milestone in their shared vision for sustainable air travel. “We look forward to embarking on this groundbreaking journey with flynas as we join forces to advance the future of air mobility in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

#طيران_ناس يستكشف آفاق جديدة للنقل الجوي في السعودية عبر الطائرات الكهربائية بتوقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع شركة @EveAirMobility وبحث فرص التعاون لتشغيلها في الرياض وجدة بحلول العام 2026. pic.twitter.com/6q3Btd0cOr — flynas طيران ناس (@flynas) November 29, 2023

The agreement aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s aviation industry by establishing and bolstering the local ecosystem for electric flights.

The partnership will also contribute to the Vision 2030 sustainability goals and the ambitious aviation sector targets.

The two companies will offer a new option for transport within cities using electric aircraft, and have confirmed their commitment to shape the future of electric aviation and provide an efficient, safe and sustainable means of transport in the region.