Saudi Arabia: Estimated value of mineral resources hits SAR 9.375 trillion

This is due to the discoveries of rare earth elements and transition metals such as phosphate ore, zinc, and gold.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 9:34 pm IST
https://www.firstpost.com/world/germany-to-resume-arms-exports-to-saudi-arabia-banned-since-2018-khashoggi-killing-13598852.html
Photo: X

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has said that the estimated value of its mineral resources is around 9.375 trillion Saudi Riyals (Rs 20,75,46,07,82,81,250).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

This is due to the discoveries of rare earth elements and transition metals such as phosphate ore, zinc, and gold.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia discovers new gold, copper ore sites in Madinah

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 10, by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, during the opening of third Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh. The forum is being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

MS Education Academy

Alkhorayef said that the mineral wealth increased by 90 percent from the 2016 estimate of 5 trillion Saudi Riyals (Rs 11,06,98,45,14,50,000).

He added that 30 percent of the geological survey work in the Arabian Shield region has been completed, with the results set to be made available in the national geological database.

The General Program for the Geological Survey Initiative aims to improve data quality and map accuracy, facilitating mineral resource exploration in Saudi Arabia, he noted.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th January 2024 9:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button