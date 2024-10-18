Saudi Arabia executed 213 so far in 2024, highest in over 30 years

The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have executed at least 213 people since the beginning of 2024, according to Bristish-based rights group Reprieve.

This is the highest number of executions carried out in the Kingdom since 1990.

“As the world’s attention fixates on horror elsewhere in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is clearing death row with a bloodbath,” Reprieve’s deputy director, Harriet McCulloch, told Middle East Eye (MEE).

The increase in executions in Saudi Arabia is primarily due to terrorism-related offenses and the resumption of executions for drug offenses.

Saudi authorities defends the death penalty, despite international condemnation, arguing that it is necessary for public order and justified under Sharia law.

In 2024, Saudi authorities have so far executed 53 individuals solely for drug-related offences after only two executions for drug-related offences were recorded in the country in 2023, according to a report by Amnesty International,

“Saudi Arabia’s authorities are pursuing a relentless killing spree displaying a chilling disregard for human life while promoting an empty-worded campaign to rebrand their image,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

She added, “The only way to polish the country’s image is through genuine reform and adherence to human rights and international law. Anything less than that will leave these repressive milestones at the forefront of any campaign.”

The number of recorded executions tripled from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 in the Kingdom. In 2022, Saudi Arabia ranked third in the world for the number of executions carried out.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia executed 170 people.