Saudi Arabia executes American citizen convicted of killing his father

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday, August 16, executed an American citizen who was convicted of killing his father, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior carried out the death sentence against Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef in the Riyadh region on charges of beating and then strangling his Egyptian father to death.

The statement also alleged that Naseef used drugs, mutilated his father’s body after the murder, and tried to kill another person before his arrest.

The perpetrator was referred to the competent court, which sentenced him to death, and the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court upheld the sentence.

The Ministry of Interior said that the Kingdom’s government is keen to establish security, achieve justice and punish all those who shed innocent blood.

Also Read Saudi Arabia executes 81 convicts in one day

In 2022, a maximum number of executions were carried out in Saudi Arabia after Iran, according to Amnesty International. As many as 196 people were executed, the largest carried out by the Kingdom in the last three decades.

The 2022 total included 81 people killed in a single day for offences related to “terrorism”, an episode that sparked an international uproar.

The annual rate of executions in the Kingdom has almost doubled since King Salman and Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power in 2015.