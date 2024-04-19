Saudi Arabia: Expat gets 5-year jail, SR 150k fine for harassing woman

A Saudi court sentenced an expatriate to five years in prison and slapped a fined of SR 150,000 on him for harassing woman.

The public morality wing of the public prosecution concluded its investigation into the allegations against the expat for allegedly harassing a woman and later sent the case to the court.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the court. The public prosecution urged that the court impose on him the harshest punishment for the offence.

Saudi anti-harassment law

According to the Saudi anti-harassment law, sexually suggestive words, deeds, or gestures made by an individual that violates someone else’s person, dignity, or modesty in any way — including through the use of contemporary technology — will attract prosecution.

In order to uphold the privacy, dignity, and personal freedom of persons that are provided by Saudi law and Islamic Shariah, this law attempts to combat harassment, punish offenders, and protect victims.