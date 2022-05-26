Saudi Arabia: Expats will now need permits to enter Makkah

Riyadh: Expatriates living in Saudi Arabia will require a permit to enter the Holy city of Makkah beginning from Thursday.

The decision will be applicable to those who do not have Umrah and Haj visas and will continue till the end of Haj 2022. Expats holding the Iqama (work and residency permit) issued from Makkah will be exempted from the permit.

The travel ban is imposed during the annual pilgrimage season and is applicable to all kinds of vehicles. Those exempted from the ban must have permits from authorities.

“The move is in line with guidelines aiming at regulating the Haj pilgrimage,” Public Security spokesperson, Sami Mohammed Al Shuwairekh was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency.