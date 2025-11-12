Saudi Arabia extends grace period for runaway domestic workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has announced a six-month extension to the grace period for runaway domestic workers to regularise their legal status. It is effective from Tuesday, November 11.

The ministry said the process will continue through Musaned, its official platform for household employment services. The extension applies only to domestic workers reported absent (huroob) before the new announcement.

The initial grace period, launched on May 11, 2025, was aimed at helping absconded workers and their employers resolve legal status issues. The new phase gives them additional time to complete procedures electronically via Musaned.

New employers can log into the platform to transfer sponsorships automatically, a step the ministry said will enhance transparency and protect the rights of all parties.

The initiative supports ongoing labour reforms designed to improve the domestic work sector, streamline contractual relationships, and regulate the market more effectively. It also allows workers with expired residency permits or unresolved huroob cases to transfer their services to new employers after fulfilling the required steps.