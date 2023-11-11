Saudi Arabia hosts ‘extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to begin an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh on Saturday, November 11, to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza Strip.

The Kingdom was scheduled to host two extraordinary summits, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit and the Arab League summit, on Saturday.

The joint summit will replace the two separate gatherings planned earlier, the Saudi foreign ministry said late on Friday, November 10.

#بيان | استجابةً للظروف الاستثنائية التي تشهدها غزة، وبعد تشاور المملكة العربية السعودية مع جامعة الدولة العربية ومنظمة التعاون الإسلامي؛ فقد تقرّر عقد (قمة عربية إسلامية مشتركة غير عادية) بشكلٍ استثنائي في الرياض اليوم السبت 27 ربيع الآخر 1445هـ الموافق 11 نوفمبر 2023م pic.twitter.com/Ad7Vt2Nbvj — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) November 10, 2023

The joint meeting is scheduled to address the exceptional circumstances in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, aiming to unify efforts and establish a unified collective position.

The Kingdom made the decision after consulting with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Since morning, Arab leaders including Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Syria’s Bashar Assad, and Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid arrived for the summit in Riyadh.

فيديو | قمة جديدة في الرياض من أجل فلسطين تؤكد أولوية القضية وأن المملكة الداعم الأكبر للفلسطينيين #الإخبارية#قمة_عربية_إسلامية_بالسعودية pic.twitter.com/SWo5EuOZos — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 11, 2023

فيديو | بدء توافد وزراء الخارجية للدول العربية و الإسلامية للاجتماع الوزاري التحضيري للقمة العربية والإسلامية المشتركة غير العادية في الرياض



عبر مراسل #الإخبارية عبد الله الرويس



⁧#قمة_عربية_إسلامية_بالسعودية⁩ pic.twitter.com/0kSWLBIHna — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) November 11, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for the first time since resolving diplomatic issues with the country under a Chinese-brokered deal earlier this year.

He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Riyadh.

وصول الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي إلى الرياض.#قمة_عربية_إسلامية_بالسعودية



–



pic.twitter.com/WPfX1uZByS — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) November 11, 2023

Arab League divided over five important clauses

The Arab League summit merged with the OIC summit over five important clauses as four countries refused to vote for tough measures against Israel.

The clauses were endorsed by eleven Arab countries and rejected by four.

Here is the clauses endorsed by Arab countries

Prohibiting the use of American and other military bases in Arab countries to supply Israel with weapons and ammunition Freezing Arab diplomatic, economic, security, and military relations with Israel Threatening to leverage oil and Arab economic capabilities to apply pressure and halt the ongoing aggression Preventing Israeli civil aviation from accessing Arab airspace Establishing an Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with immediate travel to New York, Washington, Brussels, Geneva, London, and Paris to convey the Arab Summit’s plea to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Arab countries proposed and endorsed plan are

Palestine

Syria

Algeria

Tunisia

Iraq

Lebanon

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Libya

Yemen

Four member countries rejected a unified stance on critical issues, highlighting the challenges in achieving such a consensus.

#BREAKING#ArabLeague Divided over five important clauses that could not be adopted causing merger of Arab League summit and Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit.



The clauses that were endorsed by 11 states and rejected by 4 states:



1) Preventing the use of American and… pic.twitter.com/GIj9wfeTXZ — Marwa Osman || مروة عثمان (@Marwa__Osman) November 11, 2023

Saudi Arabia has constantly called for an end to the bloodshed in the occupied territories.

On Friday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in his opening speech before the Saudi-African summit held in Riyadh, expressed his condemnation of “the military aggression witnessed in the Gaza Strip, the targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation authority . ”

For 36 days, the Israeli army has been waging a war on Gaza, destroying residential neighborhoods, killing 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children and injuring 27,490 with various injuries.