Saudi Arabia hosts first yoga festival in the kingdom

On Saturday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) hosted its first-ever yoga festival on Bay La Sun Beach. This beach is around 100 kilometres away from Jeddah. The Saudi Yoga Committee organised the event, which drew over 1,000 yoga practitioners from throughout the kingdom.

The event, held in Juman Park on the outskirts of King Abdullah Economic City, and drew many young girls and women. Numerous yoga practitioners and aficionados gathered to practise yoga and see exceptional performances of the sport with notable trainers from the kingdom.

توافد ما يقارب من ١٠٠٠ من محبي رياضة اليوغا الي مدينة الملك عبدالله الاقتصادية للمشاركة في اول مهرجان من نوعه في المملكة العربية السعودية لرياضة اليوغا @yoga_ksa @gsaksa_en pic.twitter.com/p9nea5jEno — Saleh Fareed (@SalehFareed) January 29, 2022

Many seminars and events were organised by yoga halls and centres, which provided services such as attending and training individuals on yoga exercises, competition, and meditation in the open air.

The Saudi Yoga Committee’s president, Nouf bint Muhammad Al-Maroui, told Al-Arabiya.net that “the passion of this sport was the reason for its proliferation in various parts of the kingdom two decades ago.”

The kingdom appears to have a significant number of amateurs and yoga practitioners. Tens of thousands of practitioners and trainers in the country have benefited from it. Yoga has grown in popularity in the kingdom after the Ministry of Sports issued a licence for such gyms.