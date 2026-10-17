Saudi Arabia intercepts 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed four drones over the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions on Saturday, October 17, according to Major General Turki Al-Maliki, official spokesman for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

Al-Maliki announced the interceptions in a post on his account on X but did not provide further details about the drones or their origin.

التحالف :



اعترضنا ودمرنا 4 مسيرات خلال الساعات الماضية بمناطق الرياض والشرقية والجنوبية. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 17, 2026

On Friday, October 16, the coalition reported intercepting four drones over the same regions. It also announced the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, a Red Sea port city in western Saudi Arabia.

UK warns British nationals over travel to Saudi Arabia

Separately, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has warned British nationals that travelling against its official advice could invalidate their travel insurance.

The FCDO advises against all travel within 10 km of the Saudi-Yemen border and all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia.

It has also urged British nationals to avoid King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following an incident on Saturday, October 10, at about 3 pm local time. Travellers have been advised to follow instructions from Saudi authorities and stay away from the airport until it is declared secure.

The FCDO warned that further attacks on airports were very likely, potentially causing flight cancellations and wider travel disruption.

British nationals seeking to leave Saudi Arabia have been advised to consider travelling by land to a neighbouring country before flying onwards. They should check entry and exit requirements before setting off.

The FCDO also warned that renewed Iranian attacks remained a possibility amid continuing regional tensions, despite a memorandum of understanding announced by the US and Iran on June 17.

Why are Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia?

The latest interceptions follow an escalation in Saudi-Houthi hostilities in July 2026, after a period of relative calm under a truce that began in 2022.

On July 13, Yemeni government forces backed by Saudi Arabia targeted the runway at Houthi-controlled Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft carrying a Houthi delegation returning from Tehran from landing. The delegation had travelled to attend the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The aircraft was diverted to Hodeidah on Yemen’s Red Sea coast. The Houthis subsequently launched missiles towards Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, while Saudi-led coalition forces reported intercepting the projectiles.

The incident marked a sharp escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over further attacks on Saudi airports and critical infrastructure.

In October, Houthi attacks escalated to include King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, alongside other Saudi airports and infrastructure. Saudi authorities reported casualties and flight disruption following the strikes, while the Saudi-led coalition continued to announce interceptions of incoming missiles and drones.