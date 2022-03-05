Saudi Arabia-Israel could be allies, says crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that Saudi Arabia and Israel could be allies.

Speaking to US magazine The Atlantic, the crown prince said that he hopes the conflict between Israel and Palestine is resolved.

The de-facto ruler of Saudi Arabia said that the Kingdom does not look at Israel as an enemy rather the country is seen as a potential ally. However, some of the issues need to be resolved before the countries become allies, he added.

It may be recalled that in 2020, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have normalized their relations with Israel. They are the third and fourth nations to establish ties with Israel as Egypt and Jordan had normalized the relations with it earlier.

Although Saudi Arabia has maintained that the ties with Israel will not be normalized until the Palestine issue is resolved, the Crown Prince has a softer stand for the country as it recently allowed the Kingdom’s air space to be used by the Israeli’s commercial aircrafts.

‘I don’t care’: Crown Prince on what Joe Biden thinks of him

The crown prince was asked about the damaged relations between Saudi Arabia and the United States following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its impact on the US president’s opinion of him.

“Simply, I don’t care. It’s up to him to think about the interests of America,” he told The Atlantic.