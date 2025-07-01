Saudi Arabia issues 1.90 lakh Umrah visas

Saudi Arabia’s ministry of Haj and Umrah on Monday, June 30, announced that it issued 1,90,000 Umrah visas to pilgrims visiting the kingdom from around the world.

The ministry issued the visas between June 10-30, 2025. These visas were issued through the Nusuk platform. It marks the initial phase of facilitating the pilgrimage services, in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to enhance the pilgrims’ experience under Saudi Vision 2030.

The ministry confirmed that the issuance of Umrah permits for pilgrims began on Wednesday, June 11, via the Nusuk app, which is the unified digital platform for providing government services to pilgrims and visitors.

The platform enables users to book and issue permits easily, in addition to offering a wide range of digital services to support and enhance the Umrah experience.

According to Saudi Gazette, the early surge in Umrah visa applications follows a prosperous Haj season, which adopted streamlined procedures, improved performance, and upgraded technical infrastructure, all contributing to greater efficiency in services provided to Haj and Umrah pilgrims.