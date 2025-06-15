Umrah visa: Saudi Arabia mandates approved hotel booking

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that international pilgrims will no longer be granted an Umrah visa without first confirming and documenting their housing contracts through the “Nusuk Masar” digital platform.

The regulation, which came into effect at the start of the new Umrah season on June 10, 2025 (14 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH), applies to all pilgrims arriving from abroad.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah via its official X account.

View official post

Under the new rule, all Umrah service providers — including companies, establishments, and authorised foreign agents — must book accommodations only in hotels licensed by the Ministry of Tourism.

All housing contracts must be submitted and approved via the Nusuk Masar platform prior to the issuance of any Umrah visa.

The policy strengthens oversight to curb housing fraud, prevent overbooking, and ensure accommodation quality. The ministry has urged swift compliance, warning that delays or incomplete documentation may lead to visa issues or penalties.

Goals of the new requirement

To enhance the quality and efficiency of services offered to pilgrims

To improve the overall pilgrimage experience

To protect the rights of pilgrims and eliminate unauthorised practices

Authorities have stressed the importance of early documentation and strict compliance, warning that failure to follow the process may result in visa delays or regulatory penalties.

This initiative reflects ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Haj and Umrah and the Ministry of Tourism, aimed at raising service standards across the Umrah sector and ensuring a safe, smooth, and well-regulated pilgrimage experience.