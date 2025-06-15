UAE travellers: Can you get refund from non-refundable flight tickets?

Abu Dhabi: Plans change, emergencies arise — but being told “no refund” on your cancelled flight can add to the stress. If the agent didn’t make the ticket conditions clear at the time of booking, Khaleej Times notes that United Arab Emirates (UAE) law may be on your side.

According to Article 4(2) of Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, travellers have the right to receive true and accurate information about goods or services before making a purchase. This is intended to ensure transparency and protect consumers from unfair practices.

In addition, Article 246 of Federal Law No. (5) of 1985, the UAE Civil Transactions Law, requires that all contracts be carried out in good faith. If an agent failed to clearly explain that a ticket was non-refundable, a passenger may have grounds to seek a refund or compensation.

The law also specifies that contract terms must be unambiguous. Where wording is clear, it must be honoured as written, but any failure to disclose essential conditions could breach consumer rights.

Experts recommend contacting the airline directly in such cases, as some may offer rebooking, credits, or partial refunds despite the ticket’s non-refundable status. If no solution is found, passengers can file a complaint with the UAE Consumer Protection Department or seek legal advice to explore their options further.

The Khaleej Times report serves as a timely reminder for travellers to review all ticket terms carefully before confirming a booking, especially when using agents or third-party platforms.