Massive fire breaks out in 67-storey skyscraper in Dubai Marina; 3,820 evacuated

Dubai: A massive fire broke out at a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina on Friday night, June 13, prompting the evacuation of 3,820 residents from 764 apartments. No injuries were reported.

The blaze began in the upper floors of the Tiger Tower – also known as Marina Pinnacle – at around 9:30 pm.

Dubai Civil Defence, supported by police and ambulance services, worked through the night to control the fire and carry out a full evacuation.

The blaze, which lasted around six hours, was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday, June 14, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

According to reports, residents described moments of panic as thick smoke filled stairwells, forcing some to use lifts to escape. Many were left outside overnight, uncertain of where to go.

Authorities are now working with the building’s developer to provide temporary accommodation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.