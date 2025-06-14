Massive fire breaks out in 67-storey skyscraper in Dubai Marina; 3,820 evacuated

The blaze, which lasted around six hours, was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday, June 14.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2025 9:54 pm IST
Flames and smoke rise from the upper floors of a high-rise residential tower at night in Dubai Marina, with neighbouring buildings visible in the foreground.
Fire breaks out at Dubai Marina's Marina Pinnacle Tower; residents evacuated safely. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: A massive fire broke out at a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai Marina on Friday night, June 13, prompting the evacuation of 3,820 residents from 764 apartments. No injuries were reported.

The blaze began in the upper floors of the Tiger Tower – also known as Marina Pinnacle – at around 9:30 pm.

Watch the videos here

Dubai Civil Defence, supported by police and ambulance services, worked through the night to control the fire and carry out a full evacuation.

MS Creative School

The blaze, which lasted around six hours, was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday, June 14, according to the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

According to reports, residents described moments of panic as thick smoke filled stairwells, forcing some to use lifts to escape. Many were left outside overnight, uncertain of where to go.

Authorities are now working with the building’s developer to provide temporary accommodation.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2025 9:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button