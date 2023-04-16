Saudi Arabia launches brass barrier around Prophet’s Chamber

Riyadh: As part of efforts to preserve the visual identity of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, a government agency has unveiled a gilded copper barrier surrounding the Prophet’s chamber, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The new barrier, launched by the General Presidency of the Prophet’s Mosque, replaces the wooden barrier.

“The idea of changing the wooden barrier with a brass barrier is in sync with the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Prophet’s Mosque,” said the deputy chief of the presidency for operational and maintenance affairs, Abdullah bin Dukhail.

The design of the barrier was inspired by the front facade of the Prophet’s Chamber Rawda Al-Sherifa and the compartments containing copies of the Holy Quran in the old mosque.

It is a barrier made of pure copper and is 87 linear meters long and one meter high.

More than a million Muslims are expected to visit Al-Rawda Al-Sherifa during the month of Ramzan.

Over 21 million Muslims performed prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque in the first twenty days of Ramzan, an increase of 49 per cent over the same period last year.