Over 43M worshippers visited Ka’batullah, Prophet’s Mosque in first 20 days of Ramzan

The holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH, which began on March 23, witnessed a huge influx of Umrah and worshipers to the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th April 2023 9:36 am IST
Over 43M worshippers visited Ka’batullah, Prophet’s Mosque in first 20 days of Ramzan
Photo: SPA

Riyadh: Over 43 million worshippers have visited the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the first 20 days of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The holy month of Ramzan 1444 AH, which began on March 23, witnesses a huge influx of Umrah and worshipers to the holy sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia announces new three-month temporary work visa

The head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, said that more than 22 million male and female Muslims prayed at the Grand Mosque in the first 20 days of Ramzan.

MS Education Academy

He added that the presidency has readied the Grand Mosque with an operational plan ensuring comfort for the Umrah pilgrims, the prayer performers and visitors.

Meanwhile, more than 21 million worshipers performed prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque in the first 20 days of Ramzan, an increase of 49 per cent over the same period last year, according to Al-Sudais.

This is an increase of 49 per cent from the same during the period of last year, and the total number of worshipers from the beginning of Muharram for this year 1444 to date has reached more than 169 million men and women.

Al-Sudais added that the presidency has readied the Grand Mosque and Prophet Mosque with an operational plan ensuring comfort for the worshippers and visitors.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th April 2023 9:36 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button